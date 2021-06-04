Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Malaysia's Hibiscus Petroleum buys Repsol assets, enters Vietnam market

A Repsol logo at a petrol station in Bormujos near the Andalusian capital of Seville, southern Spain March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo/File Photo

Malaysian oil and gas exploration and production company Hibiscus Petroleum Bhd (HIBI.KL) has acquired Spanish energy major Repsol Exploración, S.A.'s (REP.MC) upstream assets in Malaysia and Vietnam for a cash consideration of $212.5 million, it said in a stock exchange filing on Friday.

The acquisition comprises five production-sharing contracts, one of which is in Vietnam, a new market for Hibiscus. It already has producing assets in the UK and Malaysia, and assets in Australia at a development stage, according to its website.

Hibiscus unit Peninsula Hibiscus Sdn Bhd entered a conditional sale and purchase agreement on Tuesday for the entire equity interest in Fortuna International Petroleum Corporation.

It will assume Repsol's role as operator for the assets, which are expected to yield earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation of $135 million next year, the company said.

"We will be enhancing our geographical footprint and entering Vietnam and thus we look forward to developing a strong working relationship with PetroVietnam, both as a regulator and as our new partner," Managing Director Kenneth Pereira said.

