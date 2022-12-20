Malaysia's Petronas wins Agua Marinha exploration block in Brazil

Companies Petroliam Nasional Bhd Follow















KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Malaysia's state energy firm Petronas (PETR.UL) said on Tuesday it had won the Agua Marinha exploration block in the Campos Basin during Brazil's bid round.

Petronas said in a statement it won the block during the first cycle of Brazil's open acreage under a production sharing regime bid held in Rio de Janeiro.

Its subsidiary Petróleo Brasil Ltda (PPBL) will hold a 20% participating interest in the block, Petronas said. Petrobas, as the operator will hold 30% share, TotalEnergies will hold 30%, and QatarEnergy 20%.

"This success demonstrates our competitive edge in sustainably developing and monetising assets in the Campos Basin," Petronas Vice President of Exploration Mohd Redhani Abdul Rahman said.

PPBL recently announced the first oil discovery at the 4-BRSA-1386D-RJS well in the pre-salt Sépia oil field in the Santos Basin, it said.

Reporting by Mei Mei Chu; Editing by Rashmi Aich











