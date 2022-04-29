Malaysia's Petronas withdraws from Myanmar's Yetagun field

A logo of Petronas is seen at their office in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, April 27, 2022. REUTERS/Hasnoor Hussain

KUALA LUMPUR, April 29 (Reuters) - Malaysia's state energy firm Petronas (PETR.UL) on Friday said it has withdrawn from Blocks M12, M13 and M14 located in the Yetagun field offshore Myanmar.

The company said the decision was made "following a thorough techno-commercial review in alignment with Petronas' asset rationalisation strategy for a portfolio that fits with its growth ambitions amid the changing industry environment and accelerated energy transition."

Its statement did not mention the turmoil in Myanmar since the military seized power in a coup last year and brutally cracked down on protests as a reason for the withdrawal.

Reporting by Mei Mei Chu Editing by Ed Davies

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.