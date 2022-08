Marathon checking shut FCC at Galveston Bay, Texas, refinery for damage -sources

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC.N) was inspecting the shut gasoline-producing fluidic catalytic cracker (FCC) at its 593,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Galveston Bay Refinery in Texas City, Texas, for damage on Tuesday following an unplanned shutdown on Sunday, said sources familiar with plant operations.

The shutdown of 140,000-bpd FCC-3 was due to an equipment malfunction, the company said in a notice filed with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.

Reporting by Erwin Seba; editing by Jonathan Oatis

