Energy

Marathon confirms power loss at Los Angeles refinery due to Friday quake

1 minute read

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC.N) on Monday said its 363,000 barrel-per-day Los Angeles, California refinery experienced a power loss on Friday after an earthquake struck the region.

A magnitude 4.4 earthquake hit Los Angeles around 8 p.m. Pacific time on Friday (0300 GMT on Saturday), the United States Geological Survey said. read more

Marathon earlier reported flaring due to the quake, in a filing with a state pollution regulator.

The incident did not result in any injuries or off-site impact, a report with the Los Angeles Times news website quoted a company spokesman as saying.

The company didn't provide any further details about production or impact to operations.

Reporting by Ashitha Shivaprasad and Arpan Varghese in Bengaluru, Editing by Louise Heavens

