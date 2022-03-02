Marathon Galveston Bay Refinery, Texas, production to be reduced for a month -sources

A Marathon Petroleum banner outside the El Paso refinery in El Paso, Texas, U.S., October 1, 2018. REUTERS/Julio-Cesar Chavez

HOUSTON, March 2 (Reuters) - Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC.N) plans to cut production for up to a month at its 593,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Galveston Bay Refinery in Texas City, Texas, as repairs continue on residual hydrotreating units (RHUs), sources familiar with the situation said.

The 64,000-bpd RHU and 60,000-bpd RHU have been shut since a Feb. 4 power outage at the refinery.

All other units at the refinery have restarted, but with the RHUs shut, the refinery is operating at about 80% of its capacity, the sources said.

Reporting by Erwin Seba; editing by Jason Neely

