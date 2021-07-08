Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Marathon Galveston Bay Refinery in Texas restarting reformer -sources

1 minute read

HOUSTON, July 8 (Reuters) - Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC.N) is restarting a reformer at its 593,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Galveston Bay Refinery in Texas City, Texas, said sources familiar with plant operations on Thursday.

Marathon spokesman Jamal Kheiry declined to comment.

Marathon began restarting the 65,000-bpd reformer, called Ultraformer 4, on Wednesday, the sources said. Ultraformer 4 was shut on June 29 following a malfunction.

Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Leslie Adler and David Gregorio

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

