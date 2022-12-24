Marathon Galveston Bay refinery in Texas shut by cold -sources

Companies Marathon Petroleum Corp Follow















HOUSTON, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Marathon Petroleum Corp's (MPC.N) 593,000-barrel-per-day (bpd) Galveston Bay Refinery in Texas City, Texas, shut down on Friday because of malfunctions caused by cold weather, said people familiar with plant operations.

About half of the refinery shut as temperatures fell overnight. Units in the other half of the refinery were shut on Friday morning, the sources said.

In a regulatory filing, the refinery reported it had "experienced steam and power outages due to freezing weather" on Friday, and said it had brought affected units to a "safe state."

Marathon spokesperson Jamal Kheiry declined to discuss operations at the refinery.

In addition to unit shutdowns, pipes feeding water to the suppression systems around spherical butane storage tanks ruptured.

The Galveston Bay Refinery is the second largest in the United States.

