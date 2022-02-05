Marathon Galveston Bay, Valero Texas City refineries hit by power outage

HOUSTON, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Marathon Petroleum Corp's (MPC.N) 593,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Galveston Bay Refinery and Valero Energy Corp's (VLO.N) 225,000-bpd Texas City Refinery were knocked out of production on Friday by a citywide power outage, according to the Texas City emergency management department.

The power failure in the refining and chemical production hub of Texas City comes as the U.S. Gulf Coast enters a second night of freezing temperatures because of an arctic cold front that swept across the central, southern and eastern parts of the United States this week.

Marathon Petroleum spokesperson Jamal Kheiry said flaring became necessary at the refinery at about 6:30 p.m. CST on Friday (0030 Saturday GMT).

"Flares are safety systems that allow the safe combustion of materials in the event of unexpected operating conditions," Kheiry said. "There have been no injuries."

A Valero spokesperson did not reply to a request for comment.

Texas-New Mexico Power said on its website the outage in Texas City, located 34 miles (55 km) southeast of Houston, began at 6:21 p.m. CST. The privately-held company estimates the outage could continue until 3 a.m. on Saturday.

The Galveston Bay Refinery is the second-largest in the United States.

