Marathon Oil quarterly profit surges on higher energy prices















Nov 2 (Reuters) - U.S. oil and gas producer Marathon Oil Corp (MRO.N) reported a jump in third-quarter profit on Wednesday, helped by a surge in crude prices over tighter energy supplies following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Energy companies are posting huge profits as crude prices are trading at an eight-year high after Western sanctions against major exporter Russia and OPEC+'s decision to tighten an already squeezed global supply.

U.S. crude has risen nearly 20% so far this year.

Marathon's average realized U.S. crude price rose to $93.67 per barrel in the reported quarter, up from last year's $69.40 per barrel.

Production in the third quarter stood at 352,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd), above last year's 345,000 boepd.

Rival Continent Resources Inc also (CLR.N) posted a third-quarter profit of $1.01 billion, which was nearly three-fold higher from last year, while APA Corp (APA.O) posted a quarterly income from a year-ago loss.

The Houston, Texas-based Marathon said net income stood at $817 million, or $1.22 per share, for the three-months ended Sept.30, compared with $184 million, or 23 cents per share, a year earlier.

Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli











