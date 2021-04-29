A Marathon Oil well site is seen as oil and gas activity dips in the Eagle Ford Shale oilfield in Texas, U.S., because of the COVID-19 pandemic and the drop in demand for oil globally. May 18, 2020. REUTERS/Jennifer Hiller

Marathon Oil Corp (MRO.N) on Thursday became the latest U.S. oil producer to raise its quarterly dividend as COVID-19 vaccine rollouts and increased travel demand lift crude prices.

The company raised its dividend by 33% to 4 cents per share and said it redeemed $500 million in debt, addressing its next significant maturity.

Oil major Chevron Corp (CVX.N) had raised its quarterly payout by 5 cents to $1.34 per share on Wednesday, while Continental Resources Inc (CLR.N) reinstated its dividend.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.