EnergyMarathon Oil says no plans to 'indulge' in expensive M&A

Reuters
1 minute read

U.S. oil and gas producer Marathon Oil (MRO.N) on Thursday said it has no plans to "indulge in expensive" deal-making and will remain focused on improving shareholder returns.

The company, which is a top player in the Bakken shale field in North Dakota, said it aims to allocate more capital to oil and gas operations in Oklahoma and the Permian Basin into 2022. Marathon said it has lowered its free cash flow breakeven to below $35 a barrel.

