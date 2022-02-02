Marathon Petroleum posts profit on fuel demand recovery

A Marathon Petroleum banner outside a refinery in El Paso, Texas, U.S., October 1, 2018. REUTERS/Julio-Cesar Chavez/

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC.N) reported an adjusted profit on Wednesday compared to a loss a year earlier, following a recovery in demand for fuel and refined products.

The largest U.S. oil refiner posted an adjusted net income of $794 million, or $1.30 per share, in the fourth quarter, compared to a loss $608 million, or 94 cents per share, a year earlier.

Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta

