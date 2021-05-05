Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC.N) on Wednesday said it is investigating Tuesday's release of a toxic chemical that injured two workers at a Texas City, Texas, refinery and led to a shelter-in-place order for local residents.

The refinery has notified federal and state regulators that toxic hydrofluoric acid was released at its Galveston Bay plant. It used 1.1 million gallons of water to contain and dilute the leak, a spokesman said.

