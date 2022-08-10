Marathon plans to restart Galveston Bay, Texas, FCC at end of week -sources
HOUSTON, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC.N) plans to begin restarting the gasoline-producing fluidic catalytic cracker (FCC) at its 593,000-barrel-per-day (bpd) Galveston Bay Refinery in Texas City, Texas, at the end of this week, sources familiar with plant operations said on Wednesday.
The 140,000-bpd FCC was shut on Sunday because of an equipment malfunction, the sources said.
