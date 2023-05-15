Marathon responding to fire at Galveston Bay refinery in Texas

Companies Marathon Petroleum Corp Follow















May 15 (Reuters) - Marathon (MPC.N) said its crews were responding to a fire at its 593,000 barrel-per-day Galveston Bay refinery in Texas that began around 9:30 a.m. Central time.

Sources familiar with plant operations said two people were transported to a hospital after the fire broke out on the Ultraformer (UU3).

The ultraformer is a catalytic reformer that turns low-octane refining byproducts into high-octane blending components for gasoline.

"Emergency Responders are on the scene, and all employees and contractors are being accounted for currently," the company said, but did not specify the unit involved.

The Texas City Emergency Management said on Twitter earlier that no 'shelter in place' was needed.

The refinery processes crude oils into gasoline, distillates, aromatics, heavy fuel oil, dry gas, fuel-grade coke, refinery-grade propylene, chemical-grade propylene and sulfur, according to the plant website.

Reporting by Arpan Varghese in Bengaluru











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.