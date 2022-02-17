Marathon restarting hydrocracker at Galveston Bay Refinery in Texas -sources

HOUSTON, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC.N) was restarting the diesel-producing hydrocracker at its 593,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Galveston Bay Refinery in Texas City, Texas, people familiar with its operations said on Wednesday.

In addition to restarting the 60,000-bpd hydrocracker, called the Ultracracker, the two 225,000-bpd crude distillation units (CDUs), 140,000-bpd gasoline-producing fluidic catalytic cracker and 13,500-bpd cokers are on warm circulation, the sources said.

A Marathon spokesperson was not immediately available to discuss refinery operations.

The Galveston Bay Refinery was shut by a power outage on Feb. 4. The refinery restarted the CDUs on Feb. 11. The CDUs start the refining process by breaking down crude oil into feedstock for all other production units.

Cokers break down residual crude oil from distillation units into feedstock for motor fuels or petroleum coke, a coal substitute.

Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Richard Pullin

