Marathon says power restored at Detroit refinery

A billboard offering COVID-19 relief hangs roadside next to the Marathon Petroleum Corporation amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Detroit, Michigan, U.S., October 29, 2020. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Feb 18 (Reuters) - Marathon Petroleum (MPC.N) on Friday said that power had been restored at its 140,000 barrel per day Detroit, Michigan refinery and intermittent flaring would be possible as units are brought back online.

The refinery late on Thursday said it was responding to an incident at the facility.

Marathon said an investigation will be conducted to determine the cause and appropriate corrective action.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Bharat Govind Gautam in Bengaluru; editing by Sam Holmes and Jason Neely

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.