Skip to main content

EnergyMarathon working on other logistics to supply customers if Colonial outage extended

Reuters
2 minute read

Holding tanks are seen at Colonial Pipeline's Charlotte Tank Farm in Charlotte, North Carolina, U.S. in an undated photograph. Colonial Pipeline/Handout via REUTERS.

Marathon Petroleum (MPC.N) can meet its supply commitments for now but is working to find alternative ways to ship motor fuels to the eastern United States if the Colonial Pipeline (COLPI.UL) shutdown is extended, a company spokesman said on Monday.

Marathon, the largest U.S. refiner, operates the 585,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Galveston Bay Refinery in Texas City, Texas, and the 578,000-bpd Garyville, Louisiana, refinery.

"Marathon Petroleum is working with customers and other business partners to determine potential alternative logistics arrangements in the event of an extended shutdown of Colonial Pipeline," said Marathon spokesman Jamal Kheiry. "At this time, there is no impact to our ability to meet supply commitments."

A cyberattack last week on Colonial's software shut the company's pipeline system, which moves 2.5 million barrels per day of gasoline, diesel and jet fuel to the eastern and southeastern United States. read more

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Energy

Energy · 10:47 AM UTCTraders book tankers in Europe to ship gasoline across Atlantic after Colonial shutdown

Traders provisionally booked at least six tankers to ship gasoline from Europe to U.S. destinations following a cyber attack that shut the United States' top fuel pipeline network, Refinitiv Eikon data showed on Monday.

EnergyLow carbon world needs $1.7 trillion in mining investment
EnergyU.S. and top fuel supplier work to secure pipelines stricken by cyberattack
EnergyOil gains after cyberattack forces shutdown of U.S. fuel pipelines
EnergyColumn: Oil buying accelerates amid growing confidence in economic recovery: Kemp

Hedge funds boosted their position in petroleum for the fourth week running, as bullishness about oil consumption and prices rebounded after the setback in March.