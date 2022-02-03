Marubeni to boost copper development as part of $8.7-bln plan

A logo of Japanese trading house Marubeni Corp is pictured outside the company headquarters in Tokyo May 29, 2012.. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

TOKYO, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Japan's Marubeni Corp plans to boost copper development as part of a new three-year business plan that envisions an investment of 1 trillion yen ($8.7 billion) and starts from April.

Speaking on Thursday, Chief Executive Masumi Kakinoki said the trading house is looking to meet rising demand for the metal used in electric vehicles.

Marubeni has strong interest in developing offshore wind farms in Japan and plans to participate in government auctions for such sites, he added.

($1=114.4400 yen)

Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

