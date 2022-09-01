1 minute read
Mauritania hopes to agree plan for BP's BirAllah gas field in 2-3 years
DAKAR, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Mauritania hopes to agree a business plan for BP's (BP.L) BirAllah offshore gas field in two to three years time, Energy Minister Abdessalam Ould Mohamed Saleh said at a conference in Dakar on Thursday.
Speaking earlier at the same conference, BP Executive Vice-President for Production and Operations Gordon Birrell said it was working with the Mauritanian government on the most attractive development path for the field. read more
