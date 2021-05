The logo of BP is seen at a petrol station in Kloten, Switzerland October 3, 2017. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/File Photo

Tailwind, a private oil producer backed by commodity trader Mercuria, has agreed to buy BP's (BP.L) 27.5% stake in the Shearwater oilfield in the British North Sea, it said on Monday.

BP had previously agreed to sell the stake to Premier Oil, but the deal fell through when Chrysaor bought Premier Oil to form Harbour Energy (HBR.L) last year.

