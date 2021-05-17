Skip to main content

EnergyMexican judge orders definitive freeze of parts of new hydrocarbons law

A Mexican judge has ordered a definitive suspension of certain provisions in the new hydrocarbons law championed by President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, which seeks to strengthen state oil company Pemex, a document seen by Reuters showed on Monday.

The decision suspended certain parts of the legislation, which was approved by Congress last month, the document showed.

