EnergyMexican judge orders definitive freeze of parts of new hydrocarbons law
A Mexican judge has ordered a definitive suspension of certain provisions in the new hydrocarbons law championed by President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, which seeks to strengthen state oil company Pemex, a document seen by Reuters showed on Monday.
The decision suspended certain parts of the legislation, which was approved by Congress last month, the document showed.
