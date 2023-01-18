Mexican lawmakers tap Melchi to remain head of energy regulator















MEXICO CITY, Jan 18 (Reuters) - The head of Mexican energy regulator CRE will stay on in his post after a vote by lawmakers on Wednesday on the key role for the country's power market, retail fuel sales and natural gas pipelines.

Leopoldo Melchi, who took over as the regulator's top commissioner in 2019 after his predecessor stepped down, is now set to serve a full seven-year term.

A total of 33 members of Congress' permanent commission - which meets when Congress is not in session - voted to keep Melchi on the job. Two legislators abstained.

Melchi's congressional backing leaves the makeup of the CRE board unchanged.

Several agencies regulate the politically sensitive energy industry in Mexico, with the CRE focusing on electricity market regulations, permits for retail gas stations, as well as the transportation and storage of hydrocarbons, including gasoline and natural gas.

