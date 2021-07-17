Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Energy

Mexican power utility says WhiteWater Midstream being probed over contracts

2 minute read

MEXICO CITY, July 16 (Reuters) - U.S. firm WhiteWater Midstream LLC is under investigation in Mexico and the United States for possible corruption in its contracts with Mexico's state-run power utility, the utility said in statement on Friday.

WhiteWater is being investigated for the "delivery of contracts under suspicion of corruption, breach of trust and influence peddling," the Comision Federal de Electricidad (CFE) said in its statement.

WhiteWater Midstream and its subsidiaries were awarded multi-million dollar contracts by the CFE between 2016 and 2017. One such contract for a gas pipeline in the United States was "unnecessary for the purposes and needs of the CFE," the utility said. The contract was awarded without a transparent and competitive bidding process, the statement said.

There are also former CFE officials under investigation, the utility said.

"CFE will exercise, in accordance with its own right, legal actions both at the civil and criminal level in Mexico and the United States," the statement said.

WhiteWater did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Reporting by Cassandra Garrison and Noe Torres; Editing by Kim Coghill

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Energy

Energy · July 16, 2021 · 9:11 PM UTCPipeline operator Kinder Morgan to buy Kinetrex Energy in green energy push

Pipeline operator Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI.N) said it would buy renewable natural gas developer Kinetrex Energy from an affiliate of Parallel49 Equity for $310 million, to expand into green energy amid investor pressure to tackle climate change.

EnergyBiden, Merkel fail to resolve differences about Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline
EnergyColumn: Oil prices anticipate increase in production: Kemp
EnergyU.S. drillers add oil and gas rigs for third week in a row -Baker Hughes
EnergyMexican power utility says WhiteWater Midstream being probed over contracts

U.S. firm WhiteWater Midstream LLC is under investigation in Mexico and the United States for possible corruption in its contracts with Mexico's state-run power utility, the utility said in statement on Friday.