Mexico to present clean energy projects at North American Leaders' Summit, foreign minister says
- Companies
MEXICO CITY, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Mexico will present a series of clean energy projects at the North American Leaders' Summit, scheduled for next month, Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said Wednesday.
"We're going to present the portfolio of projects tackling the subject, because we need to start now in the two years left in the administration," Ebrard said at an event with business leaders in the central state of Queretaro.
Reporting by Kylie Madry; Editing by Brendan O'Boyle
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.