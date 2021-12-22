Mexico says U.S. government approves Deer Park refinery deal

The logo of Mexican state oil company Petroleos Mexicanos (Pemex) is pictured at a gas station in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico February 27, 2020. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

MEXICO CITY, Dec 22 (Reuters) - The U.S. government has authorized the purchase by Petroleos Mexicanos (Pemex) of Royal Dutch Shell's (RDSa.L) controlling interest in a Texas oil refinery, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Wednesday.

Lopez Obrador told a regular news conference the U.S. government had on Tuesday approved Pemex's purchase of the Deer Park refinery stake, saying: "It's very good news."

Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard afterwards displayed a letter showing that the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) had concluded there were no unresolved national security concerns regarding the deal.

Last week, Shell said the sale of its Deer Park stake to Pemex was still pending CFIUS approval.

Lopez Obrador, who backed the purchase as part of a plan to make Mexico self-sufficient in gasoline, thanked U.S. President Joe Biden for his support during the authorization process.

Shell in May disclosed an agreement to sell its 50% interest in the 302,800-barrel-per-day (bpd) Deer Park refinery outside Houston to its partner Pemex for some $596 million.

Speaking alongside Lopez Obrador, Pemex's Chief Executive Officer Octavio Romero told the news conference that the terms of the deal had not changed since May, and that Mexico would pay off the existing debt of both Shell and Pemex in the refinery.

Reporting by Dave Graham; Editing by Bernadette Baum

