Mexico's energy ministry suspends several Trafigura import permits

MEXICO CITY, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Mexico has suspended several fuel import permits for global energy trader Trafigura AG, the energy ministry said.

Four permits are in the process of cancellation, a document published by the ministry late on Monday showed, while one has expired.

The permits covered some gasoline specifications, jet fuel, and diesel.

A Trafigura spokesperson, in a statement, said the company sees "no valid basis for the suspension of import permits for Trafigura Mexico. Trafigura complies with applicable laws and regulations in the jurisdictions in which it operates, including Mexico."

The energy ministry did not explain the reasons for suspending the permits and did not respond to a request for comment.

All of the suspended Trafigura permits had been granted at the end of 2018, shortly before President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador took office. They were valid until 2038, according to a previous list by the energy ministry.

In July, the commercial arm of Mexican state oil company Petroleos Mexicanos temporarily banned new business with Trafigura, according to a document and a source. Reuters was unable to determine whether the two actions are related.

