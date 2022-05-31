Mexico's Pemex announces $2 billion debt refinancing with suppliers

1 minute read

A sign of state-owned company Petroleos Mexicanos (PEMEX) shows their prices of the gasoline at a service station after Mexico suspended a week of gasoline subsidy along the U.S. border, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico April 2, 2022. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

MEXICO CITY, May 31 (Reuters) - Mexico's heavily-indebted state oil company Pemex said on Tuesday it will cover $2 billion in debt with suppliers and contractors through a peer-to-peer refinancing program that will offer the firm's 2029 global notes with a 8.75% coupon.

Reporting by Ana Isabel Martinez Editing by Chris Reese

