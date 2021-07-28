Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Energy

Mexico's Pemex posts quarterly net profit; debt swells to $115 bln

2 minute read

The logo of Mexican state oil company Petroleos Mexicanos (Pemex) is pictured at a gas station in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico February 27, 2020. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

MEXICO CITY, July 28 (Reuters) - Mexico's state oil company Petroleos Mexicanos (Pemex) on Wednesday reported net profit of 14.4 billion pesos ($722.5 million) in the second quarter, reversing course after a loss in the same period last year thanks to higher prices and crude production.

Pemex's financial debt swelled slightly from the first quarter of the year, reaching $115.1 billion at the end of the April-to-June period.

The company on Tuesday was downgraded by Moody's one notch, sending its debt deeper into so-called junk territory, a move that Pemex chief executive Octavio Romero said he disagreed with.

Pemex's total income in the second quarter was 347.44 billion pesos ($17.42 billion), rising from 181.7 billion pesos in the year-earlier period as its output and prices both rose.

The second quarter net profit came after Pemex reported a loss in the same period last year of 44.33 billion pesos, or $1.9 billion at the exchange rate of the time.

Crude production rose 3.8% compared with the second quarter a year earlier, while the amount of crude processed by its refineries rose 5.4%.

($1 = 19.9470 pesos at end-June)

Reporting by Adriana Barrera and Daina Beth Solomon; editing by Cassandra Garrison and Daniel Flynn

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Energy

Energy · 4:16 PM UTCOil up near $75; sharp U.S. inventory drop counters virus worry

Oil rose toward $75 a barrel on Wednesday after data showed U.S. crude inventories fell more sharply than analysts had forecast, bringing the market's focus back to tight supplies rather than rising coronavirus infections.

EnergyWhite House calls on America's most critical companies to improve cyber defenses
EnergyMexico's Pemex posts quarterly net profit; debt swells to $115 bln
EnergyExxonMobil makes new discovery off Guyana's coast
EnergyHess Corp to add rig in Bakken basin, beats profit estimates