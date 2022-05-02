Mexico's Pemex swings to $6 bln profit in 1st-qtr, debt edges down
MEXICO CITY, May 2 (Reuters) - Mexican national oil company Pemex (PEMX.UL)on Monday reported a $6.17 billion first-quarter net profit, up from a nearly $2 billion loss in the year-ago period, driven in part by foreign exchange gains.
Total financial debt edged down slightly to $108.1 billion and revenue surged 59.6% in the first three months of 2022, boosted by a jump in sales and a recovery in oil prices.
President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has pumped billions of dollars into Petróleos Mexicanos as he continues to prioritize its health, as part of his goal to achieve energy self-sufficiency during his term.
Reuters reported late last week that Pemex's under-construction Olmeca refinery, a top priority for Lopez Obrador, is running some $5 billion over budget. read more
In April, Mexico's finance minister reiterated that the government was ready to make Pemex debt repayments whenever necessary, as higher oil prices have greatly improved cash flow. read more
($1 = 19.8911 pesos at end-March)
