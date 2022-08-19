Mexico's Pemex and union agree to 4% salary increase

The Pemex logo is seen at its headquarters in Mexico City, Mexico April 20, 2020. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

MEXICO CITY, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Mexican state oil company Petroleos Mexicanos (Pemex) and its union, the STPRM, agreed to a 4% pay raise and a 2.25% increase in benefits during 2022-2023 salary negotiations, Pemex said in a statement on Thursday.

The agreement is the first made under union leader Ricardo Aldana, a longtime veteran of the company who won by a landslide at the beginning of the year. read more

Aldana is a close ally of former leader Romero Deschamps, who stepped down in 2019 amid allegations of corruption. read more

The wage hike announced Thursday is slightly above last year's raise of 3.4%, though still far below Mexico's annual inflation rate, which hit 8.15% in the year through July. read more

Reporting by Daina Beth Solomon and Adriana Barrera; Additional reporting by Aida Pelaez-Fernandez; Editing by Leslie Adler

