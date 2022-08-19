Mexico's Pemex and union agree to 4% salary increase
MEXICO CITY, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Mexican state oil company Petroleos Mexicanos (Pemex) and its union, the STPRM, agreed to a 4% pay raise and a 2.25% increase in benefits during 2022-2023 salary negotiations, Pemex said in a statement on Thursday.
The agreement is the first made under union leader Ricardo Aldana, a longtime veteran of the company who won by a landslide at the beginning of the year. read more
Aldana is a close ally of former leader Romero Deschamps, who stepped down in 2019 amid allegations of corruption. read more
The wage hike announced Thursday is slightly above last year's raise of 3.4%, though still far below Mexico's annual inflation rate, which hit 8.15% in the year through July. read more
