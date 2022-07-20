Mexico's state-owned CFE signs gas contracts with Swiss subsidiary Proman

MEXICO CITY, Jul 20 (Reuters) - Mexico's public energy utility, the Comision Federal de Electricidad (CFE), said on Wednesday that two of its subsidiaries signed contracts with a subsidiary of Switzerland-based Proman for the supply of 81 billion BTU of natural gas per day for a future fertilizer plant in western Mexico.

The Proman subsidiary, Gas y Petroquimica de Occidente, is building the plant in the Mexican state of Sinaloa, an important agricultural producer. The plant is set to produce 2,200 metric tons of anhydrous ammonia per day in a first stage.

CFE said the deal will result in $2 billion in revenues over the contract's term and take advantage of a surplus in Mexico's natural gas transportation capacity.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

The state-owned company did not immediately respond to a Reuters query on where the natural gas to fulfill the supply contracts will be coming from and when those come into effect.

The plant's construction plan includes a second phase to produce another 2,200 metric tons of ammonia, the basis for fertilizer production, and also a methanol production plant, according to information on the company's website.

The initial committed investment is $1.25 billion and is expected to reach $5 billion over a decade. The company has not specified when construction of the complex will be completed, but notes that it began development of the first phase of the project in 2013.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Adriana Barrera and Raul Cortes Fernandez; Writing by Aida Pelaez-Fernandez Editing by Alistair Bell

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.