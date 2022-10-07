Middle East Crude-Benchmarks ease; ADNOC cuts Nov OSPs















SINGAPORE, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Middle East crude benchmarks Oman, Dubai and Murban took a breather on Friday, easing slightly as traders awaited for more monthly official selling prices and allocations from producers.

ADNOC has dropped the November OSP for Murban crude to $92.45 a barrel from $98.06 in the previous month.

ASIA-PACIFIC CRUDE

Three cargoes of Australia's North West Shelf (NWS) condensate are scheduled to load in December, steady from the previous month, two trading sources said on Friday.

Three Ichthys condensate cargoes will be marketed for loading in December. Inpex has the cargoes for Dec. 6-10 and Dec. 25-29 loading while Total is holding onto the Dec. 15-19 cargo.

SINGAPORE CASH DEALS

Cash Dubai's premium to swaps fell 34 cents to $5.68 a barrel.

PRICES ($/BBL)

NEWS

Shipping and commodities firms will commission more ships, partly powered by liquefied natural gas (LNG) next year, while ramping up trials for biofuel bunkering as they seek to cut emissions from ship operations, senior executives said this week. read more

Top U.S. senators from both parties on Thursday gave momentum to a bill pressuring OPEC+ after the group this week announced a deep cut in oil production despite lobbying by President Joe Biden's administration to keep the taps open. read more

For crude prices, oil product cracks and refining margins, please click on the RICs below.

Reporting by Florence Tan; editing by Uttaresh.V











