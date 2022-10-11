Middle East Crude Benchmarks ease slightly while Qatar sets Nov OSPs















SINGAPORE, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Middle East crude benchmarks Dubai and Oman eased slightly on Tuesday as trade remains largely thin, while Qatar issued its latest official selling prices (OSP).

Spot trade remains largely muted as the market awaited more tenders to kick off for the December trading cycle.

Meanwhile, Qatar Petroleum has set its November marine crude OSP at a premium of $4.55 a barrel to the average of Dubai and Oman crude assessments, stable from October.

It set its November land crude OSP at a premium of $5.15 a barrel, slightly lower from October.

JAPAN

Eneos Corp shut its No. 2 crude distillation unit (CDU) at its Mizushima-B refinery in the west last month for scheduled maintenance. The refiner expects to restart the unit that produces 95,200 barrels per day (bpd) in late November. read more

Idemitsu Kosan Co shut the 100,000 bpd No.2 CDU at its Yokkaichi refinery in central Japan on Sept. 26 for scheduled maintenance. The company has not set a restart date.

Cosmo Oil restarted the 86,000 bpd CDU at its Yokkaichi refinery in central Japan on Sept. 28 after short-term maintenance. The maintenance was conducted from Sept. 23.

Cash Dubai's premium to swaps dipped 4 cents to $5.36 a barrel.

The trading arm of Abu Dhabi National Oil Co (ADNOC) is set to open an office in Geneva next year and a representative office in London, four sources familiar with the matter said. read more

Some units at Kuwait's Mina al-ahmadi oil refinery abruptly stopped on Monday evening due to a cooling water cut, Kuwait National Petroleum Company (KNPC) said, adding that local supplies and exports have not been affected.

Japan will decide what to do about the Sakhalin-1 oil and gas project in Russia's Far East in consultation with its partners as it reviews details of a decree by Moscow, Japanese industry minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said on Tuesday. read more

