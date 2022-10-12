Middle East Crude Benchmarks slide, market awaits more spot activity















SINGAPORE, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Middle East crude benchmarks Dubai and Oman softened on Wednesday as the market looked towards the release of fresh tenders and loading programs.

Dubai fell for a fourth consecutive session, while Oman slid for two straight days on Chinese demand concerns.

Major Chinese cities have ramped up COVID-19 testing and tightened restrictions after infections rose to their highest since August, sparking fresh demand concerns at the world's top largest crude importer. read more

The market awaits the release of the latest Al-Shaheen crude tender, as well as the Kimanis crude loading program.

Meanwhile, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) will release its October monthly oil market report at 1200 GMT (1400 Vienna time) on Wednesday.

SINGAPORE CASH DEALS

Cash Dubai's premium to swaps fell 46 cents to $4.90 a barrel.

PRICES ($/BBL)

NEWS

China's liquefied natural gas (LNG) importers will stay out of the spot market this winter as demand growth has skidded to the slowest since 2002, meaning the world's top importer of the fuel will likely avoid competing with crisis-hit Europe for supplies. read more

Residual fuel oil stocks at the UAE's key trading hub Fujairah surged to a 16-month high this week, as Russian barrels continued to move towards the Middle East ahead of upcoming European Union sanctions.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Wednesday that Russia's oil and gas condensate output was expected at 525-530 million tonnes in 2022.

For crude prices, oil product cracks and refining margins, please click on the RICs below.

