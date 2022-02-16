Miner First Quantum to ramp up output in Panama following royalty deal

FILE PHOTO - A truck empties its load of mineralized rock at troubled Canadian miner First Quantum's Frontier mine in Fungurume, southern Democratic Republic of Congo May 25, 2010. Reuters/Katrina Manson

HOUSTON, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Canadian miner First Quantum Minerals (FM.TO) will further ramp up copper and gold processing capacity and output in Panama, the company said on Wednesday, following a deal on royalties struck with the government in January.

First Quantum's Cobre Panama project has a current throughput of 85 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) and is on track to reach up to 90 MTPA this year and 100 MTPA by the end of 2023, the company said on a post-earnings call.

An expansion project, which has needed permits, includes an additional ball mill to be completed in the first quarter of 2023.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Cobre Panama, which is 90% owned by First Quantum, last year more than doubled its production to 331,000 tonnes of copper and 142,000 ounces of gold, from 147,000 tonnes of copper and 60,000 ounces of gold during the first year of commercial operations in 2019.

Production in Panama this year could reach 360,000 tonnes of copper and 150,000 ounces of gold, the company said. In 2024, output would increase to 370,000-400,000 tonnes of copper and up to 170,000 ounces of gold.

The Panama operation is expected to contribute over 40% of the company's total copper and gold output globally this year.

First Quantum on Tuesday reported $2.89 billion in cash flows from its operating activities in 2021 and full-year production of 816,435 tonnes of copper, the highest in its history.

The expansion of the Panamanian mine, located near the port of Colon, will be supported by hydroelectric power. It has a letter of intent to add between 60-80 megawatts of power from the Panamanian grid, the firm said in a release on Tuesday.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Marianna Parraga; Editing by Michael Urquhart

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.