Miner Newmont reports lower profit on weaker gold prices

Feb 24 (Reuters) - Miner Newmont Corp (NEM.N) reported a 27% drop in fourth-quarter adjusted profit on Thursday, as the world's top miner was hurt by a fall in gold prices.

Spot gold declined last year from record levels hit earlier in the pandemic as rising vaccinations and the reopening of the global economy hit bullion's safe-haven appeal, while a hawkish U.S. Federal Reserve has also pressured prices.

Denver, Colorado-based Newmont said attributable gold production for the fourth quarter fell marginally to 1.62 million ounces from 1.63 million ounces in the previous year quarter.

All-in sustaining cost, an industry metric that reflects total expenses associated with production, rose to $1,056 per ounce of gold from $1,043 per ounce.

Adjusted income dropped to $624 million, or 78 cents per share, in the quarter ended Dec. 31, from $856 million, or $1.06 per share, last year.

