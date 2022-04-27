Teck Resources profit jumps five-fold as copper, coal prices surge

Teck Resources sign is on display during the company's annual general meeting in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, April 22, 2010. REUTERS/Lyle Stafford/File Photo/File Photo

April 27 (Reuters) - Canadian miner Teck Resources Ltd (TECKb.TO), reported a five-fold jump in first-quarter profit on Wednesday, aided by higher prices for copper and steelmaking coal.

Copper climbed to record highs in the first quarter on concerns that Russia's invasion of Ukraine and sanctions on the country would upend supply chains, while analysts expect the transition from fossil fuels to electrification to stoke the metal's demand.

Teck said its average realized price for copper rose about 15% to $4.51 per pound in the quarter from a year earlier, while its realized steelmaking coal prices more than doubled to $357 per tonne.

The miner, however, said inflationary pressures had increased its quarterly operating costs by 13% from last year, with nearly half the rise owed to higher diesel costs.

Miners have been battling logistical delays, rising costs of key supplies such as equipment and explosives, particularly since March when the Russia-Ukraine conflict disrupted their supply chains.

The company's copper production fell 6% to 67,200 tonnes in the quarter, primarily due to lower output from its operations in Highland Valley Copper, British Columbia and Carmen de Andacollo in Chile.

Its copper sales volumes stood at 69,300 tonnes compared with 67,000 tonnes a year earlier.

The Vancouver British Columbia-based company said profit attributable to shareholders rose to C$1.6 billion ($1.25 billion), or C$2.93 per share, from C$305 million, or 57 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

($1 = 1.2782 Canadian dollars)

