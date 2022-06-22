Ministry denies Germany set to declare Phase 2 of emergency gas plan

German Economy Minister Robert Habeck addresses the media during a news conference on draft onshore wind legislation, in Berlin, Germany June 15, 2022. REUTERS/Michele Tantussi

BERLIN, June 22 (Reuters) - Germany's economy ministry on Wednesday rejected a Frankfurter Allgemeine newspaper report saying the government would declare on July 8 phase two out of three in its emergency gas plan.

The alarm stage, to be declared when the government sees a high risk of long-term supply shortages of gas, enables utilities to pass on high gas prices to customers and thereby help to lower demand.

A spokesperson for the ministry said the report was based on misunderstanding of a comment by Economy Minister Robert Habeck in a parliamentary committee meeting.

The spokesperson gave no indication on when the second, or alarm phase, might be declared, saying only that the government reviewed the situation every day.

Germany declared the first phase of the emergency plan on March 30, calling for crisis team meetings of energy suppliers, operators and government authorities to assess the energy security situation for Europe's biggest economy.

In the second alert phase, the market would still be expected to handle the disruption without government market intervention.

Deliveries of Russian gas to Germany have shrunk as Germany tries to curb its dependency on the fuel source and Russia has cut flows through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline to Germany to 40% of capacity. Moscow says Western sanctions are hindering repairs; Europe says this is a pretext to reduce flows.

Earlier this week, the economy ministry announced a plan to boost gas storage levels, encourage industry to consume less gas and said it could restart coal-fired power plants that it had aimed to phase out.

In a third stage of the plan, the government, through the economy ministry and the federal network agency, would intervene in the event of a significant disruption in gas supply.

