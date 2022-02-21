Mitsubishi buys rare Vietnamese crude for Japan power plants -sources

The logo of Mitsubishi Corp is pictured at its head office in Tokyo, Japan August 2, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

SINGAPORE, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Japan's Mitsubishi Corp (8058.T) has made an unusual purchase of Vietnamese low-sulphur crude loading in April that will be supplied to Japanese power plants, trade sources said on Monday.

The trading house purchased 300,000 barrels of Chim Sao crude from state oil marketer PV Oil at about $7.50 a barrel above dated Brent, they said.

Mitsubishi does not disclose individual transactions, a company spokeswoman said.

Reporting by Florence Tan in Singapore and Kubo Nobuhiro in Tokyo; editing by Jason Neely

