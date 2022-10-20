Mitsui OSK signs charter deal for LNG carrier with TotalEnergies unit















SINGAPORE, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Japan's Mitsui OSK Lines (MOL) (9104.T) said on Thursday it had signed a mult-year contract with TotalEnergies Gas & Power Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of TotalEnergies (TTEF.PA), to charter a newbuild liquefied natural gas (LNG) carier.

The LNG carrier is now being built by South Korean shipbuilder Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (042660.KS) and will be delivered in 2025, MOL said in a statement.

At nearly 295 meters in length, the vessel will have a cargo tank capacity of 174,000 cubic meters, and an engine system that reduces methane slip while improving fuel consumption, the statement added.

Reporting by Emily Chow; Editing by Jacqueline Wong











