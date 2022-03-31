MOL postpones maintenance at oil refinery in Hungary on strong diesel demand

AMSTERDAM, March 31 (Reuters) - Hungary's MOL has postponed maintenance at its 165,000 b/d Szazhalombatta Duna oil refinery in Hungary as a result of strong diesel demand, a company official told Reuters on Thursday.

MOL has moved the maintenance to August from April originally, the official said.

Europe faces the prospect of a diesel supply shortage as sanctions on Russia, Europe’s largest supplier of diesel and related fuels, have compounded an already tight situation. read more

Limited supply has pushed up diesel prices as well as margins to crude. read more

"Strong diesel demand, limited diesel supply and a good margins environment have prompted MOL to push back maintenance," the official said.

MOL's Duna refinery continues to receive Russian crude through the Druzhba pipeline, which means it pays an on-the-day spot price, the official added. This limits the firm's exposure to steep backwardation in crude markets.

Backwardation means that prompt prices are higher than future contract prices, and makes it less uneconomical for companies to keep crude in storage which may be necessary for firms receiving seaborne crude.

The combination of receiving cheap Russian Urals by pipeline and strong diesel demand has boosted margins for MOL, the official told Reuters.

Reporting by Rowena Edwards Editing by Kirsten Donovan and Frances Kerry

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.