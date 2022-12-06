MOL says fuel supply situation in Hungary "critical" - statement

Drivers wait for fuel at a gas station of Hungarian oil company MOL Group in Budapest, Hungary, December 5, 2022. REUTERS/Marton Monus

BUDAPEST, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Hungary's fuel supply situation is "critical" as demand has soared and panic-buying has started which led to shortages, oil and gas group MOL said on Tuesday, adding that the only solution was to create the conditions for increased imports.

MOL's managing director Gyorgy Bacsa said in an emailed statement that MOL was trying to import more products from its refinery in Slovakia but "has reached the limits of its logistical capacities."

Reporting by Krisztina Than

