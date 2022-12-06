MOL says fuel supply situation in Hungary "critical" - statement

Companies MOL Magyar Olajes Gazipari Nyrt Follow















BUDAPEST, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Hungary's fuel supply situation is "critical" as demand has soared and panic-buying has started which led to shortages, oil and gas group MOL said on Tuesday, adding that the only solution was to create the conditions for increased imports.

MOL's managing director Gyorgy Bacsa said in an emailed statement that MOL was trying to import more products from its refinery in Slovakia but "has reached the limits of its logistical capacities."

Reporting by Krisztina Than











