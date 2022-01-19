Moldova faces state of emergency after Gazprom rejects request to postpone gas payment

The logo of Gazprom company is seen at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) in Saint Petersburg, Russia, June 2, 2021. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina

CHISINAU, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Russia's Gazprom has rejected Moldova's request to reschedule its January gas payment, forcing the country to introduce a state of emergency in its energy sector, the government said on Wednesday.

Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Spinu said the country was able to pay $38 million out of a total bill of $63 million. The government said it would ask parliament on Thursday to introduce the state of emergency.

Moldova and Gazprom agreed a five-year contract that began on November 1. It requires a prepayment by the 20th day of each month.

Reporting by Alexander Tanas, writing by Pavel Polityuk; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.