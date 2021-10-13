Skip to main content

Moldova introduces state of emergency in energy sector due to gas shortage, deputy PM says

CHISINAU, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Moldova will introduce a state of emergency in the energy sector due to a supply shortage of natural gas and the absence of a new energy deal with Russia's Gazprom (GAZP.MM), Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Spinu said on Wednesday.

Moldova urgently wants to negotiate gas supplies from neighbouring Romania and Ukraine while hoping to sign a new contract with Gazprom by the end of the month, Spinu said.

"Tomorrow and the day after tomorrow, we are scheduled to negotiate with Gazprom," he told a briefing.

