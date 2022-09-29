Moldova to pay Gazprom late advance payment to avert gas cut off -source

Companies Gazprom PAO Follow















CHISINAU, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Moldova's state energy firm plans to pay a late advance payment to Russia's Gazpromv(GAZP.MM) for September natural gas supplies so the gas giant does not cut supplies from Oct. 1, a source said on Thursday.

Moldovagaz paid $6 million to Gazprom on Thursday and will pay more than $24 million on Friday to close the late advance payment that was due by Sept. 20, the source told Reuters.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Alexander Tanas; writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by David Evans











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.