Moldova pays Gazprom to avert gas cut-off, CEO says

CHISINAU, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Moldova's natural gas company on Friday paid off the remainder of a late advance payment to Russia's Gazprom (GAZP.MM) for September natural gas supplies, Moldovagaz Director Vadim Ceban said.

The company paid Gazprom $23.9 million on Friday, closing the debt of $35.9 million, Ceban wrote. There had been fears in Moldova that Gazprom could cut off gas supply to one of Europe's poorest countries from Oct. 1.

Reporting by Alexander Tanas; writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by Jason Neely











