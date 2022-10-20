Moldova pays Russia's Gazprom for gas deliveries

Companies Gazprom PAO Follow















CHISINAU, Oct 20 (Reuters) - The head of Moldova's natural gas company said it had paid $53.5 million to Russian state gas firm Gazprom (GAZP.MM) on Thursday to settle its bill for September gas deliveries, and sent it a $27.4 million advance payment for October deliveries.

Moldovagaz director Vadim Ceban wrote on the Telegram messaging app that the company had received a loan from the government so that it could pay for supplies. In early October, Gazprom said it could shut off gas to Moldova completely unless all contractual obligations were met.

