Moldova says price it pays Gazprom for natural gas to fall 4% in December

The logo of Moldovagaz energy company is on display at a gas filling station in Chisinau, Moldova October 28, 2021. REUTERS/Vladislav Culiomza/File Photo

CHISINAU, Nov 30 (Reuters) - The price Moldova pays Russia's Gazprom (GAZP.MM) for natural gas will fall 4% month on month in December to $785 per 1,000 cubic metres after falling 20% the month before, the government said on Wednesday.

Moldova buys its gas from Gazprom under a contract that was drawn up last year. The price fluctuates monthly and is calculated using the spot price for gas and oil depending on the season.

Reporting by Alexander Tanas; writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by Timothy Heritage

